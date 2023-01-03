Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Hits $57.07 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Venus token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00023888 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $57.07 million and $2.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

