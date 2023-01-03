Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.26

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 2280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Insider Activity

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,685,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

