Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.40

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Vinda International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
