Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.89. 1,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 333,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

