Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.48

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 36464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.
Vipshop Stock Up 6.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
