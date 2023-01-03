Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.48

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 36464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.