VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $17,325.07 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00210968 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,287.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

