Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 8.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 23,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 664,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $333.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vista Energy by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 290,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vista Energy by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

