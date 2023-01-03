W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $581.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

