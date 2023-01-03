Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WACGet Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €16.73 ($17.80) and last traded at €16.69 ($17.76). Approximately 17,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.34 ($17.38).

Several analysts recently commented on WAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.47.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

