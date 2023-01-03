Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $15.39 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $1.39 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,565,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,590,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

