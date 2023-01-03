Wanchain Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.15 million and $1.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023176 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003805 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.