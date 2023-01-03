Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.11

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

