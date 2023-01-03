Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 4,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 751,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 25.23 and a beta of -1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

