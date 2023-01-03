WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. WAX has a total market cap of $98.39 million and $3.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,331,097,958 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,330,208,769.7098265 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04255103 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,955,205.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

