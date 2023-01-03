WAXE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.83 or 0.00251423 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $129,014.75 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

