Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 18.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 281,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 11,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.