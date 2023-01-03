Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.37. 41,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $254.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

