Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DE traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,822. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.