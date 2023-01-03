Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:DE traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,822. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
