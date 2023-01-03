Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. 23,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

