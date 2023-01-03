Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 446,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

