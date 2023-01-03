Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.37. 146,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $256.87. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.