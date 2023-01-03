Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.23. 38,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

