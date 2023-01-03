Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.88. 148,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

