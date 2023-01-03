WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81.
About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund
WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.
