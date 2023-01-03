WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,201 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

