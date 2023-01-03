WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 4.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 1.61% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after acquiring an additional 827,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,498,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48.

