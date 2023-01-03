WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

