WNY Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

