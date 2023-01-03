WNY Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VOE opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
