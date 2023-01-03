WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

NFG stock opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.