WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $558,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

