WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

