WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $191.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.14.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

