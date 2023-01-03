WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $435.46 million and $0.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01489452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008767 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017817 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.01735224 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0435461 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

