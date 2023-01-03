Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $245.43 or 0.01475030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $911.68 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00463441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.95 or 0.02247072 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.10 or 0.29655455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,714,581 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

