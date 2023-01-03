Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $943.96 million and approximately $52.83 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $255.60 or 0.01515367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,693,090 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

