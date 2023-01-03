XSGD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and $1.14 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,293,035 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

