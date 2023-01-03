xSUSHI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,959.93 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $10,959.93 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

