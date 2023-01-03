XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $66.00 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. XYO has a market cap of $66.00 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

