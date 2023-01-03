Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 24,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,130,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

AUY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,736. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

