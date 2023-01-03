Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $30.70

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.70, but opened at $32.50. Zai Lab shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 2,472 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.