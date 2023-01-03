Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Zcash has a market cap of $646.75 million and approximately $49.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $40.28 or 0.00240725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070587 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054205 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001903 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,057,469 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
