Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Zcash has a market cap of $646.75 million and approximately $49.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $40.28 or 0.00240725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,057,469 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.