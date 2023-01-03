Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.97.

ZS opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.55.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

