ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.43.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
