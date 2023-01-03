ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

