138,187 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Cartesian Growth Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RENE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

