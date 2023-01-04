3,825 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,346. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

