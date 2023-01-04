Aave Trading Up 3.7% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $56.45 or 0.00335444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $795.58 million and approximately $76.74 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00444726 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.02225227 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.77 or 0.30383263 BTC.
About Aave
Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.
Buying and Selling Aave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars.
