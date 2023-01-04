Aave Trading Up 3.7% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $56.45 or 0.00335444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $795.58 million and approximately $76.74 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00444726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.02225227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.77 or 0.30383263 BTC.

About Aave

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.