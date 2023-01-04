Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 13,210,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

