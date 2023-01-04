Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $270.26 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $411.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

