Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

ACN opened at $270.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.73. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $411.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.